Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Tippecanoe County through 1030 PM EDT... At 959 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Oxford to near Otterbein. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Lafayette and West Lafayette around 1015 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 175 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH