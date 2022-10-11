Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president resigns amid city council racist remarks scandal, multiple reports say

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING...For Red Flag Warning: Noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. For
Fire Weather Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president resigns amid city council racist remarks scandal, multiple reports say

A union federation president who was part of a leaked conversation in which Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez was heard making racist remarks about a fellow council member and his Black child has resigned, according to multiple reports.

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, offered to resign at a meeting Monday, and the federation accepted it, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing two sources close to the situation.

According to the LA Times, the leaked audio details a conversation among Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Herrera that focused on maps proposed by the city's redistricting commission and the councilmembers' frustration with them.

Martinez resigned as the city council president Monday after she was heard in that audio making racist remarks about Councilmember Mike Bonin, a White man, and his Black child.

Herrera has not responded to CNN's request for comment, but the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO tweeted an apology from him.

"There is no justification and no excuse for the vile remarks made in that room. Period," the apology said. "And I didn't step up to stop them and I will have to bear the burden of that cross moving forward."

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor for more information.

The leaked audio was posted anonymously on Reddit and obtained by the Times.

When talking about the redistricting maps, the council members discussed the need to "ensure that heavily Latino districts did not lose economic assets" in the once-in-a-decade process, according to the Times.

The councilmembers then discussed Bonin. In clips of the leaked audio posted by the Times, Martinez is heard recounting a conversation and says, "Bonin thinks he's f**king Black."

According to the Times, Martinez says Bonin appeared with his son on a float in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and he "handled his young Black son as though he were an accessory." The boy is 8 years old, according to a Facebook post by his father.

The Times reported that Martinez also said of Bonin's child, "Parece changuito," or "He's like a monkey."

In a statement Monday, Martinez said apologized for the comments. "I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments."

Martinez's resignation as president was effective immediately, according to the statement, though she remains a member of the council.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Camila Bernal, Sarah Moon and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.