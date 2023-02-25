 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lo Jelks, Atlanta's first Black TV reporter, has died

  • 0

Lorenzo "Lo" Jelks, Atlanta's first Black television news reporter, has died at 83, according to the Atlanta Press Club and CNN affiliate WSB.

After graduating from Clark College (now known as Clark Atlanta University), Jelks was hired in 1967 by WSB-TV, where he stayed for nearly a decade, according to the Atlanta Press Club.

"Once (WSB) took that opportunity of going with someone green like me, someone who had never been inside a television station, I think perhaps that helped with the other stations," Jelks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview last year.

After leaving WSB-TV, he created an AM radio station highlighting historically Black colleges and universities, and helped run a newspaper serving a group of local HBCUs, according to the Atlanta Press Club.

"He really shined the light on the importance of education and I think in many ways changed the landscape of race relations in Atlanta and certainly in Georgia by his reporting," Jocelyn Dorsey, former WSB director of editorials and public affairs, said in a tribute video for Jelks posted by the Atlanta Press Club.

In 2022, Jelks was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.

"The Atlanta Press Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks," the organization said in a statement after his death. "His legacy will live on with the 2023 Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks Communications and Marketing Internship sponsored by the Georgia Power Foundation."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also paid tribute to Jelks on Saturday.

"As someone who made history for our state, he paved the way for other African Americans in media during a pivotal time," Kemp said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"As we pray for his loved ones, we're also remembering his valued contributions," the governor added.

CNN reached out to Jelks' family Saturday but did not receive a response.

