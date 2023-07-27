Larry Nassar survivors sue Michigan State University, alleging ‘illegal secret votes’ prevented release of 6,000 documents

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Larry Nassar survivors sue Michigan State University, alleging ‘illegal secret votes’ prevented release of 6,000 documents

(CNN) — An attorney for a group of women who were sexually abused by former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the school’s board of trustees held “illegal secret votes” to prevent the release of thousands of documents in the case, according to the court filing.

The women and a group of parents of Nassar’s victims filed the suit against the board of trustees and the school after the university declined to share about 6,000 documents with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for her investigation into how the school handled Nassar. Nessel in 2021 said her office was “forced to close” the inquiry after the school declined to waive attorney-client privilege and release the documents.

The plaintiffs ask a judge to compel the university to release the documents, according to the suit filed by attorney Azzam Elder in Circuit Court in Michigan’s Ingham County.

A spokesperson for the school in East Lansing said university officials have not seen or been served with the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation.

“We all deserve the truth,” Nassar survivor says

“We can’t heal as a community until we know that everyone who enabled a predator is accountable,” Nassar survivor Melissa Brown Hudecz said in a news release from Elder’s office. “By protecting the 6,000 secret documents and anyone named in them, the board is adding to survivors’ trauma with their lack of institutional accountability.”

“Students who are on campus now deserve to know they are safer than we were,” she added. “We all deserve the truth. It matters.”

Elder said the group is looking for accountability, not money.

“We contend that board members made a behind-closed-doors secret decision not to release the records in blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act,” the attorney said in a news release. “They followed that up with violations of the Freedom of Information Act when we requested emails that might show they discussed and made a closed-door decision on the matter in violation of law.”

Nassar serving time in prison for federal and state convictions

Nassar, who also was a USA Gymnastics doctor, is serving a 60-year sentence for federal child pornography charges.

In early July, he was stabbed 10 times at the prison in Florida where he is incarcerated. Joe Rojas, president of the local correction officers’ union, credited prison guards on the scene with saving Nassar’s life.

In addition to his federal sentence given in 2017, Nassar was sentenced in a Michigan state court in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County and admitted to using his trusted medical position over more than two decades to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment.

A total of 156 women gave victim impact statements in court, describing how they went to Nassar to receive treatment for sports injuries only to be sexually assaulted and told it was a form of treatment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.