Langston University cancels more than $4.5 million from student balances

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Langston University cancels more than $4.5 million from student balances

Langston University announced this week it will clear student balances for a second time in recent years to "lessen the burden" of those enrolled in the school.

More than $4.5 million in student debt is being canceled at the historically Black university in Oklahoma, Langston President Kent J. Smith Jr. said Wednesday in a letter to the university community.

The initiative brings the amount of debt cleared by the university to more than $9.2 million over the past two years. In 2021, Langston officials cleared $4.6 million in debt, according to the university.

"Throughout the pandemic, our institution has sought ways to lessen the burden and remove barriers to degree completion for our students," Smith said in his letter.

To make it possible, university officials are using funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, a federal government program established in 2020 to financially support academic institutions through the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Smith.

The relief initiative will affect students enrolled throughout summer 2022, fall 2022, and spring 2023 semesters, Smith said. It includes "students not currently enrolled at the institution" as well as students with "any hold preventing them from receiving an official transcript due to a balance," Smith wrote.

In a statement to CNN, Langston University said school officials saw an opportunity to remove a barrier and help its students, many of whom are first-generation college students. There were 1,900 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in the fall 2022 semester, according to the university.

"All of our students and their families make sacrifices to attend college with the goal of earning a degree," the university said in the statement. "We saw an opportunity to remove another barrier by choosing to direct a portion of our institutional HEERF grant funds to support our students."

While it's unclear how many students are impacted by the debt relief initiative, a few students whose balances have been cleared told CNN it has been a "blessing."

London Brookins, a junior majoring in business marketing and nursing, said $12,000 was cleared from his balance this week.

"A lot of people have been happy for the past couple of days. We've been turned up and celebrating," Brookins said. "A lot of people do find a lot of stress trying to figure out how to pay for school and come back."

It was a "blessing from above" and it has taken a lot of stress off his shoulders, said Brookins, whose student balance was previously cleared in 2021.

Rebecca Gambor said she immediately called her mother earlier this week when $4,000 was cleared from her balance. The sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism said her mother picked up an extra job to help her pay for tuition.

"I love that she doesn't have to work so hard for me and that the money can go somewhere else," Gambor said.

Langston University is among several Historically Black Colleges and Universities that have used federal funding to clear the debt of its students to ease the financial burden of Black students disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

In 2021, Clark Atlanta University said it received substantial amount of support under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which allowed it to help students.

