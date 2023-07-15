Killings of 3 women in Long Island went unsolved for more than a decade. Here’s how authorities tracked down the suspect

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 357 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. An estimated amount between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Williamsport, Attica, Shadeland, West Lebanon, Wingate, Newtown, Pine Village, Rainsville, Tab and Pence. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&