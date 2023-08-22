Kansas authorities searching former property of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader as they look for connections to unsolved cases

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY
TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Kansas authorities searching former property of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader as they look for connections to unsolved cases

(CNN) — Investigators say they are searching the former Park City, Kansas, property of Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed “BTK Killer” who pleaded guilty to murdering 10 people between the 1970s and 1990s.

“The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to follow leads in unsolved missing persons and murder cases possibly related to BTK,” Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton told CNN Tuesday. He declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Rader, who is serving 10 consecutive life terms in prison, admitted in 2005 to carrying out the brutal killings to fulfill his sexual fantasies. He suggested in a letter found long before his capture that he should be called “BTK,” short for “bind, torture, kill.”

Park City police were also on site Tuesday as authorities searched the site of Rader’s former home in the Wichita suburb, Upton said.

Rader, now 78, admitted to the string of murders in the Wichita area from 1974 to 1991. The dedicated churchgoer and married father of two described in court how he chose and stalked his victims before killing them. In more than one case, the killer said he took Polaroid photos of his victims.

Among his victims were two women who worked with him in an office as well as a co-worker’s husband and two children.

As Rader went uncaught for decades, he continued mailing cryptic letters to the media and investigators – a practice that ultimately lead to his capture. Rader was arrested in 2005 after police traced a floppy disk he mailed to a local TV station to a computer at his church. Investigators then determined that Rader’s DNA matched the killer’s.

Rader is incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.