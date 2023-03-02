Jussie Smollett's attorneys file appeal challenging hate crime hoax conviction

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into
next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to
range from around 1.50 to over 2.50 inches across most of central
Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the
development of some moderate flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will be occasionally strong
throughout the period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Northern portions of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of around 2 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Jussie Smollett's attorneys file appeal challenging hate crime hoax conviction

  • 0

Attorneys for Jussie Smollett filed arguments Wednesday explaining why they're appealing the former "Empire" actor's 2021 hate crime hoax conviction and want a new trial.

The court document, filed Wednesday in the Illinois First Judicial District appellate court, raises multiple arguments, including that Smollett's prosecution violated his due process rights, in part by not enforcing what his attorneys describe as a binding non-prosecution agreement.

Smollett also argues that he was subjected to double jeopardy, takes issue with the appointment of a special prosecutor and argues his sentence was excessive, among other things.

CNN has reached out to special prosecutor Dan Webb's office for comment.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, has said two men struck him, yelled anti-gay and racist remarks, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him on a frigid night in Chicago in January 2019. Police initially investigated the incident as a possible hate crime and poured significant resources into solving the case and locating the men.

But after interviewing the men and finding other evidence, authorities instead determined that Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage the hate crime against him so he could get publicity and a career boost.

Smollett's attorneys argued he was a real victim and the men saw the actor as a "mark" or "target." Prosecutors argued he had staged the attack.

A jury found Smollett guilty in December 2021 of five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report to police.

He was sentenced in March 2022 to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a fine of $25,000 for making false reports to police.

Smollett was released from jail less than a week later, after an Illinois appeals court granted an emergency motion by his attorneys to delay his sentence and grant him bail until their appeal is resolved.

Smollett's attorneys are requesting in the appeal that he get a new trial with a different judge.

One of their arguments involves double jeopardy; they say he was charged twice for the same crimes.

Chicago prosecutors dropped 16 initial charges against Smollett on March 26, 2019. Revealing little about the reason why, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the decision came after reviewing the case and after the actor agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bond and do community service.

The move prompted anger -- particularly from then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police -- and critics claimed State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office treated Smollett differently because he is a celebrity.

In June 2019, a Cook County circuit judge approved the appointment of special prosecutor Webb to investigate the handling of Smollett's case. He was given the authority to pursue prosecution of Smollett.

A grand jury indicted Smollett in February 2020 for making false reports after Webb said his office "completed all of its investigative steps regarding Jussie Smollett, and has made the decision to further prosecute Mr. Smollett."

Smollett was written out of the final episodes of the Empire's fifth season and didn't return for the sixth and final season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.