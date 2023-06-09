 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Juneteenth is now a state holiday in Nevada

(CNN) — Juneteenth is now a state holiday in Nevada after Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 140 into law on Thursday. The holiday allows many state employees to take the day off.

The measure passed 40 to 1 in the state Assembly and 19 to 2 in the state Senate.

“Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and I’m proud that Nevada will now recognize this holiday on a state and federal level,” Lombardo said in a statement provided by spokesperson Elizabeth Ray.

Juneteenth celebrates the day, June 19, 1865, when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that ended slavery in the US.

President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

