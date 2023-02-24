 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre
Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jimmy Carter's children and grandchildren remain at his side during hospice care, relative says

  • 0

Close relatives of former US President Jimmy Carter are remaining by his side as he receives hospice care at his home in Georgia, a family member told CNN Friday.

"It's his kids and grandkids up there," LeAnne Smith, a niece of Carter's wife, Rosalynn, told CNN.

Carter, who turned 98 last year, became the oldest living US president in history after the passing of George H.W. Bush, who died in late 2018 at 94. Carter's family announced Saturday the former president was entering hospice care following many years of declining health.

The nation's 39th president has kept a low public profile in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic but has continued to speak out about risks to democracy around the world, a longtime cause of his.

Carter beat brain cancer in 2015 but faced a series of health scares in 2019, and consequentially underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain. His health woes forced him to give up his decades-long tradition of teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

As Carter enters the final stages of his life, Smith believes this period can bring comfort to family surrounding him.

"I know I had conversations with my dad when he had cancer and was in hospice, and it's just invaluable time you can never appreciate enough," said Smith.

Smith said she visited Carter's home in Plains on Sunday to speak with his family, but the former president was resting at the time. Smith last saw Carter a month ago, she said, when he and Rosalynn were taking a golf cart ride to downtown Plains.

The Carters' announcement of his hospice care brought a flood of media and well-wishers to his small hometown, which Smith said has been "good for all of us in the healing process."

She added that others who "have come to share and witness his legacy, I think it's been a very, very good thing."

A peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant before going into politics, Carter, a Democrat, eventually served one term as governor of Georgia and president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

The former president is widely revered for his championing of human rights. His brokering of the Camp David Accords in 1978 with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin remains central to his legacy.

In his post-presidency years, Carter founded The Carter Center along with his wife, Rosalynn, in hopes of advancing world peace and health. The center has worked to advance democracy by monitoring foreign elections and reducing diseases in developing countries over the years.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement from The Carter Center posted last week read. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Aaron Pellish, Shawna Mizelle, Betsy Klein and Denise Royal contributed to this report.