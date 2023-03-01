 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 16.2 feet Sunday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jalen Carter facing charges in fatal crash, police say alcohol and speed were a factor

  • 0

University of Georgia's star defensive lineman Jalen Carter — projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft — is facing charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Alcohol is believed to have played a part in the incident, the release says. Toxicology results show LeCory had a blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of crash. That is more than twice the legal limit in Georgia.

"The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM" on the night of crash, according to the police news release.

"Alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speek were significant contributing factors to the crash," the release says.

CNN has reached out to the University of Georgia for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

