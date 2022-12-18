 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE STATE THURSDAY THROUGH
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

A significant storm system is expected to move through the area
Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow,
high winds, sub zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind chill
all possible across Indiana during that time frame. While
confidence remains low on exact details of timing and track of the
system and areas where heavy snow could fall, confidence remains
high in the dangerously cold air threat and high wind potential.

Early look at confidence for potential winter storm:

Areas of higher confidence:
* Period of high winds with a wind shift to the northwest Thursday
into Friday
* Extremely cold arctic air this weekend with temperatures falling
below zero
* Dangerous wind chills possibly down to -20F to -30F this weekend
* Periods of snow showers on the backside of the system Friday
into Saturday

Areas of lower confidence:
* Exact storm track and where areas of heavy snowfall could set up
* Snowfall amounts remain very uncertain at the moment, higher
confidence in accumulating snow further north and west
* Temperatures Thursday into Friday, could vary significantly
across short distances through the state depending on track of
the system

People need to stay alert to the forecast and the possible changing
weather conditions through the week. Be prepared for potential
travel impacts.

'It's a nightmare:' Iguana causes power outage in Florida town for third time this year

  • 0

An iguana caused "a large-scale outage" in Lake Worth Beach, Florida earlier this month -- the third iguana-triggered outage in the city this year.

The outage impacted about 1,400 customers in Lake Worth Beach in Palm County, city spokesman Ben Kerr told CNN. The power was restored within 35 minutes, according to a tweet from the city.

LWB Electric Utility responded to the "large scale outage" at the city's 6th Ave Substation on December 7, said the tweet.

"Every utility agency in Florida deals with this. It's a nightmare," Kerr said about the animal-caused outages. "It's happened three times this year because of iguanas" in Lake Worth Beach, he said. "That's down 50% from last year."

Kerr attributed the reduction in the incidents to added safety measures at substations. He said the city is actively working on improvement projects to mitigate the iguana outages.

Iguanas are extremely adept climbers and have large bodies -- a combination which makes the reptile a bigger threat to electrical equipment than birds or squirrels, according to Kerr.

"Unlike birds, the tail and sheer size of iguanas" allows them to make a connection between two parts of the electrical system, he said. This was likely the cause of the latest outage, he added.

Green iguanas are not native to Florida but began to appear in the state in the 1960s, likely escaped or released from captivity, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The reptiles are considered an invasive species "due to their impacts on native wildlife" and legally can be humanely killed on private property, the commission said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.