Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White. Minor flooding along the lowest
reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and
along the Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Irvo Otieno death ruled homicide by asphyxiation, state medical examiner's office says

Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump (left) her older son, Leon Ochieng and attorney Mark Krudys at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on March 16.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/AP

The death of Irvo Otieno has been ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia said in a statement to CNN affiliate WWBT.

The 28-year-old's cause of death was officially ruled "positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints," the medical examiner's office confirmed to WWBT.

Seven sheriff's deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death on March 6 as he was being admitted to a state-run mental health facility. Otieno's family has said he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The workers "smothered him to death" during the facility's intake process, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Baskervill has said.

Otieno was being transferred to to Central State Hospital from the Henrico County jail, where he was being held after authorities allege he assaulted three officers while being hospitalized.

After hearing the medical examiner's official ruling, Otieno's mother, Caroline Ouko, was initially speechless, according to a statement from the offices of family attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys.

"All must know what they did to my son," Ouko said, according to the statement.

Crump and Krudys said in a separate statement that the medical examiner's conclusions are "not surprising" as they align with the actions shown in surveillance footage released by prosecutors.

"The official declaration confirms what all could see in the video. Irvo, while facedown and handcuffed at his wrists and shackled at his ankles, was not permitted to breathe. For over 11 minutes, the ten officer/hospital defendants pushed down hard on every part of Irvo's body until he was limp and lifeless," Crump said.

"We cannot continue to treat the mentally ill with such brutality," Crump added.

Otieno was an aspiring hip-hop artist who moved to the US from his birthplace of Kenya at the age of 4, Krudys has said.

Ouko, said last month that Otieno had a mental illness which necessitated medication. Her son would go long stretches of time when "(you) wouldn't even know something was wrong," Ouko explained, but then sometimes "he would go into some kind of distress and then you know he needs to see a doctor."

