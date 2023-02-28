 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Irv Cross, NFL star of the 1960s and broadcasting pioneer, had most severe form of CTE when he died

Irv Cross, a former NFL star and broadcasting pioneer who died two years ago at the age of 81, had stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the Boston University CTE Center said Tuesday.

"Mr. Cross was diagnosed during life with mild cognitive impairment and was found at autopsy to have stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is the most severe type of the disease," said Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University's CTE Center, in a statement. "He is one of the 345 former NFL players diagnosed with CTE by the BU CTE Center and UNITE brain bank team out of 376 former NFL players studied."

Former players studied by the BU CTE Center have chosen to donate their brains to the center or have had their brains donated by their families after their deaths.

CTE, a neurodegenerative brain disease, can be found in individuals who have been exposed to repeated head trauma. Studies have found that repetitive hits to the head -- even without concussion -- can result in CTE.

The disease, which can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy, is pathologically marked by a buildup of tau protein in the brain that can disable neuropathways and lead to a variety of symptoms including memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, anxiety, impulse control issues and sometimes suicidal behavior.

Cross's widow described the struggle he faced.

"For the last five years of his life Irv stopped being able to do the things he loved and his problems with his balance, memory, and delusions, were very embarrassing and depressing for him," Liz Cross said in a statement. "His life became a constant struggle, and he suspected it was from CTE. Now that we know for sure, Irv would want others to learn about the disease and the risks of playing tackle football, especially for children."

Cross, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who was drafted in 1961, played nine seasons in the NFL -- six for the Philadelphia Eagles and three for the Los Angeles Rams.

He would return to Philadelphia in 1969, becoming a player and coach. After retiring in 1970, he became an Eagles assistant coach.

In his nine seasons, Cross had 22 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

After his NFL career, Cross became the first African American sports analyst on national television when he worked for CBS Sports as an NFL analyst and commentator from 1971 to 1994.

He anchored the Emmy-winning show "The NFL Today," from its inception in 1975 through 1989. Cross also covered other sports, including the NBA, track and field, and gymnastics.

In 2009, Cross was the recipient of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. The award, which is given annually, recognizes "long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.