Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Investigators seeking answers in shooting deaths of three central Florida teens who were found in separate locations

Investigators in central Florida are asking the public for any information related to the deaths of three teens who were discovered with gunshot wounds in separate locations over the weekend.

The deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday. The county is about 90 miles north of Orlando.

"We're looking for help," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Tuesday. "We're looking for help for the families who have lost a loved one, and there are folks out there that know. You've got information."

The first victim, a 16-year-old female, was found shot on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area Thursday night and later died in a hospital from her critical injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a second report of a person on the side of a road and found a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot, authorities said.

The third victim's body was discovered Saturday inside a vehicle that had been partially submerged in a body of water, Woods said. The sheriff's office forensics unit and underwater recovery team searched the scene for additional evidence, he said. The victim's name is also being withheld at their family's request.

Authorities are not aware of any additional victims at this time, Woods said.

Woods assured the community that "major crimes detectives are working very hard to determine who was the individual that committed these heinous crimes."

The sheriff also urged people to avoid speculation and sharing rumors on social media.

"One of the things I want each of you to think of and try to remember when you start to type is that there are family members out there reading it," he said.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Marion County.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

