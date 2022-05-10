 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Investigators looking for answers after 2nd set of human remains found in Lake Mead

  • 0

Investigators are looking for more information after a second set of human remains were found in Lake Mead, which is experiencing a plunge in water levels due to an ongoing megadrought.

The remains -- discovered Saturday afternoon in Nevada's Callville Bay -- were the second found in less than a week. A body in a barrel was found May 1, and investigators believe the person was likely a murder victim from the 1970s or '80s who died from a gunshot wound.

The latest set of remains may not share the same circumstances, with other scenarios such as drowning possible, police say.

"At this point, we don't believe foul play is involved," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told CNN's Victor Blackwell on Monday of the latest remains, adding that investigators preliminarily believe they are those of an adult.

And with more of the reservoir receding, "there's always the possibility that more human remains could be uncovered," Spencer said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner is assisting with determining the cause of death, according to the National Park Service, which said there is "no further information is available at this time."

Levels continue to drop

Around 40 million people in the West rely on water from the Colorado River and its two largest reservoirs -- Lake Mead and Lake Powell -- where levels have fallen for years amid a historic drought.

As of Monday, Lake Mead's water level was around 1,052 feet above sea level -- roughly 162 feet below its 2000 level, when it was last considered full. It's the lowest level on record for the reservoir since it was filled in the 1930s.

The lake's low water level exposed one of the reservoir's original water intake valves in April for the first time. The valve had been in service since 1971, but it can no longer draw water, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority. That agency is responsible for managing water resources for 2.2 million people in southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.

Upstream at Lake Powell, federal officials announced unprecedented, emergency steps last week to keep more water in that reservoir -- and preserve the Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate hydropower -- rather than sending it downstream to Lake Mead.

"We have never taken this step before, but the potential risk on the horizon demands prompt action," Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo told reporters last week. "We need to work together to stabilize the reservoir before we face a larger crisis."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez, Michelle Watson and Vanessa Price contributed to this report.