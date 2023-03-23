 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Internal investigation alleges officers violated several department principles during Randy Cox incident

CNN has obtained an internal affairs investigation report that the New Haven, Connecticut, police chief said led him to recommend the termination of the officers involved in a June 2022 incident that left Randy Cox, 36, paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.

Five officers with the New Haven Police Department were arrested and charged with second degree reckless endangerment in November 2022, CNN previously reported.

The police were transporting Cox, who was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun. Video during the transport shows Cox, who was handcuffed, hit his head on the back wall of the van after an abrupt stop, leaving him paralyzed. The five officers pleaded not guilty in January, according to CNN affiliate WFSB.

The officers were identified by the New Haven State's Attorney's Office as Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Luis Rivera and Sergeant Betsy Segui. Pressley retired from the department in January, CNN previously reported.

The redacted report alleges the five officers violated several of the principles in the department's policies including but not limited to integrity, trustworthiness, courtesy and respect.

The investigation consisted of multiple interviews with the officers, and an interview with Cox himself.

CNN received the report on Wednesday from Lt. Manmeet Colon OIC, Office of the Internal Affairs with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

