Injuries reported after 'severe turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines flight

Crew members and passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured after their plane encountered "severe turbulence" on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday, authorities said.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, an Airbus 330, reported the turbulence around 10:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA said it is investigating the incident.
CNN has reached out to Hawaii Airlines and Honolulu authorities for more information.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.