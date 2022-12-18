 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE STATE THURSDAY THROUGH
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

A significant storm system is expected to move through the area
Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow,
high winds, sub zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind chill
all possible across Indiana during that time frame. While
confidence remains low on exact details of timing and track of the
system and areas where heavy snow could fall, confidence remains
high in the dangerously cold air threat and high wind potential.

Early look at confidence for potential winter storm:

Areas of higher confidence:
* Period of high winds with a wind shift to the northwest Thursday
into Friday
* Extremely cold arctic air this weekend with temperatures falling
below zero
* Dangerous wind chills possibly down to -20F to -30F this weekend
* Periods of snow showers on the backside of the system Friday
into Saturday

Areas of lower confidence:
* Exact storm track and where areas of heavy snowfall could set up
* Snowfall amounts remain very uncertain at the moment, higher
confidence in accumulating snow further north and west
* Temperatures Thursday into Friday, could vary significantly
across short distances through the state depending on track of
the system

People need to stay alert to the forecast and the possible changing
weather conditions through the week. Be prepared for potential
travel impacts.

Injuries reported after 'severe turbulence' on Hawaiian Airlines flight

  • 0

Crew members and passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured after their plane encountered "severe turbulence" on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday, authorities said.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35, an Airbus 330, reported the turbulence around 10:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

CNN has reached out to Hawaii Airlines and Honolulu authorities for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.