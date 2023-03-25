Indiana missing teen Scottie Morris found safe, officials say

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Saturday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&