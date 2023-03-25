 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Saturday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana missing teen Scottie Morris found safe, officials say

  • 0

An Indiana teen who was missing for eight days and "believed to be in extreme danger" last week was found safe Friday evening, according to officials.

Scottie D. Morris, 14, was located by an Eaton, Indiana, police officer in Eaton, authorities said in a Facebook post Saturday.

He was transported to a hospital to be checked as a precaution, and has been placed in a safe environment with the assistance of Delaware County Child Protective Services, according to the post.

Morris was last seen in the small town of Eaton, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis, March 16 around 8:30 p.m., according to police. Eaton police issued a Silver Alert for Morris on Friday but had already been searching for him since Thursday night.

The county and police department had used infrared drones and bloodhound teams in their search, along with dozens of volunteers. They also made several direct pleas to Morris on their Facebook page asking him to reach out if he saw the posts.

It is unclear what led to his disappearance or in what condition Morris was found . CNN has reached out to the Eaton Police Department and Delaware County Child Protective Services for further information.

Interviews will be conducted Saturday, according to the police department's post. The family is also cooperating with "every aspect" of the investigation, the post added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.