In search for unidentified victims of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, remains were found of a man with a gunshot wound

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning... A quick moving system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday spreading light precipitation across Central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region, most if not all of the precipitation will fall as snow. Snow accumulations will be light, ranging from a dusting to up to an inch... with the highest amounts expected across South Central and Southern Indiana. Most snow accumulation will be on elevated surfaces and grassy areas, but some slick spots are likely to develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.