Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Idaho house where four university students were murdered to be torn down

The Idaho house where four college students were murdered in November will be demolished as a "healing step," the University of Idaho said in a statement Friday.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 -- were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of November 13 at the off-campus house in the small college town of Moscow.

The house, which is located near the university campus, was given to the school by the owner, the statement said.

The bloody crime scene left in the aftermath of the killings helped authorities navigate their hunt to find the suspect, court documents unsealed last month revealed.

The residence "contained a significant amount of blood from the victims including spatter and castoff (blood stain pattern resulting from blood drops released from an object due to its motion)," according to a probable cause document.

It's demolition "removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed" and "removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene," the university said Friday.

It took investigators nearly two months to arrest and publicly name Bryan Kohberger, 28, as a suspect. Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology and lived in Pullman, Washington, at the time of his arrest. He now faces four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings.

Jodi Walker, a spokeswoman for the school said the university "hopes to demolish the house this semester."

The university further revealed that planning is underway to create a memorial garden on campus for the slain students as a place of "remembrance" and "healing." Designs for the garden will be contributed by the students.

Meantime, scholarships have been established in the names of three of the four students and work is underway to finalize the fourth scholarship, according to the university.

Kohberger is scheduled to have a preliminary court hearing in June where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

