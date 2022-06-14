How a new library sheds light on the US 'secret war' in Laos

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM
EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM
this evening to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

How a new library sheds light on the US 'secret war' in Laos

  • 0

Most Americans learn something about the Vietnam War at school. Fewer learn about the shadow war that was being fought alongside it.

From 1964 to 1973, the US dropped more than 2 million tons of bombs on Laos -- about as many as there were people in the tiny Southeast Asian nation. More bombs were dropped on Laos during the Vietnam War than on Germany and Japan combined during World War II. It made Laos -- per capita -- the most heavily bombed country in history.

The clandestine nature of the war was by design. The CIA, in its effort to destroy communist supply lines between Laos and Vietnam, conducted the bombing in secret. Though the "secret war" in Laos eventually came to light through a 1971 congressional hearing and subsequent media reports, its sheer scale and devastation remain invisible to much of the American public.

"It was called America's secret war for a reason," said Aleena Inthaly, chief of staff for the advocacy organization Legacies of War. "I talk to people who grew up in the US, and they have no idea."

That lack of public awareness was the impetus behind Legacies of War's newly launched virtual library. Staff members and trustees of the organization combed through a vast array of materials to curate a collection of books, films, documents and other resources that, taken together, help present a more complete picture of what transpired in Laos.

In making the history of the secret war in Laos more accessible, the organization hopes not only to raise awareness about the bombing, but also to bring attention to the damage that has yet to be repaired.

The library captures numerous sides of the war

The idea for the library came about in 2020 after Sera Koulabdara, executive director of Legacies of War, and Jessica Pearce Rotondi, a journalist and author, started chatting on social media.

Rotondi has a personal connection to the secret war, which she explored in her memoir "What We Inherit: A Secret War and a Family's Search for Answers." After her mother's death, a box of letters and CIA documents led Rotondi to start unraveling the family mystery surrounding her uncle Jack, who disappeared during the war in 1972. As she chronicled in the book, her journey across Southeast Asia brought her closer to her late mother and illuminated the toll that the clandestine war took.

As Koulabdara and Rotondi discussed the varying experiences of those affected by the war, they decided to build a library that could capture this range of perspectives, Rotondi said.

The team at Legacies of War started compiling books, articles, documentaries and reports that each told a piece of this history. It was especially important to them that the library include materials accessible to people across age groups and learning styles, Rotondi said.

"We really wanted to make sure this library wasn't just this hyperacademic thing for students doing one kind of research," added Rotondi, who serves on Legacies of War's board of directors.

Among the books included in the library are Joshua Kurlantzick's "A Great Place to Have a War: America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA," which details the CIA's involvement in the war, and Pao Lor's "Modern Jungles: A Hmong Refugee's Childhood Story of Survival," a first person account told from the perspective of a 5-year-old boy.

Perhaps the most prized part of the collection, however, is a trove of drawings from refugees who experienced the US bombing firsthand. The hand-drawn illustrations, which were collected by American activist Fred Branfman during his visits to refugee camps in the 1970s, depict the gruesome ways that villagers saw their neighbors and relatives killed.

"We have accumulated, I think, a tremendous amount of information that simply was not there in one place before," said Mike Burton, who served in the US Air Force during the war and is now board chair for Legacies of War.

Though the library at the moment is exclusively focused on the secret war in Laos, Legacies of War hopes to expand those resources to encompass the bombings in Cambodia and Vietnam.

Advocates hope awareness leads to action

The secret war in Laos is more than an unfortunate chapter of US history -- its ramifications persist to this day.

Of the more than 2 million tons of cluster munitions dropped on Laos, an estimated one-third never exploded. Many of those unexploded weapons, which include bullets, shells, grenades and landmines, still have the potential to detonate, posing risks to the residents of Laos.

An estimated 50,000 people in Laos have been injured or killed by those unexploded weapons since 1964, many of them children, according to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor. For decades, Legacies of War has lobbied for federal funding to assist in the effort to clean up those remnants. The US began providing assistance for the cleanup effort in 1993 and significantly ramped up funding starting in 2010 as a result of advocacy efforts, according to Legacies of War. During his 2016 visit to Laos, President Barack Obama announced the US would provide $90 million in funding over three years.

The organization hopes its new library effort can help keep that momentum going.

"Once someone knows about the war, once you read that firsthand account, once you see those numbers, you can't look away," Rotondi said.

As Russia's war in Ukraine has already left crews working to clear unexploded ordnance and mines dropped by the Kremlin's forces, and as explosive remnants continue to pose threats around the globe, the team at Legacies of War wants to ensure that what happened in Laos isn't allowed to happen again.

"Hopefully, this also serves as a reminder that cluster munitions are being used around the world," Inthaly said. "It's a problem, and they shouldn't be used. Period. Because 50 years later, we're still cleaning them up."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.