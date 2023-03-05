How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria find shelter

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...

Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar
Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River,
Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Williams.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.The Wabash River at Lafayette in western indiana has reached
moderate flood stage. The river is expected to remain in moderate
flood stage through this evening and begin falling thereafter.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 PM EST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain around 18.1 feet
through this evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

...The Flood Warning is extended for portions of the following river
and creeks in Indiana...

Mill Creek, Sugar Creek, East Fork White River, Eel River.


...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...

Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Mississinewa River,
Flatrock River, Tippecanoe River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria find shelter

Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.

Just 48 hours after the earthquake reduced cities to rubble, Avi Schiffmann built TakeShelter, a site that connects displaced people with hosts around the world offering their homes as shelter.

"Tens of thousands are currently freezing in the winter cold without shelter," Schiffmann, 20, told CNN. "TakeShelter puts the power back into the hands of those displaced by the earthquake, allowing them to find shelter now instead of waiting in the cold or at overcrowded relief centers."

About 50,000 people were killed after the Feb. 6 earthquake, and over 5 million people in Syria alone may be in need of shelter assistance, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Schiffmann worked with four other software engineers -- 19-year-olds Krish Shah, Adrian Gri and Will Depue, and Anant Sinha, 21 -- to launch TakeShelter. The website was released through InternetActivism, a non-profit they founded to develop digital humanitarian tools, like websites and apps, "to help those impacted by injustice, catastrophe, and displacement."

"Our generation often feels stuck between desperately wanting to help and feeling like there's nothing we can do," Depue told CNN. "I hope InternetActivism shows people how capable all of us are in creating real change in the world. It just requires you to think a bit differently. I'm so excited that we're seeing real people find the shelter they need on our platform."

People who wish to open their homes to displaced earthquake survivors can sign up on TakeShelter.org and post a public listing. Displaced earthquake survivors, in turn, can search the site for nearby host families.

Besides advertising on social media, volunteers are on the ground finding displaced people and directly connecting them with hosts through the website. Other Turkish groups, activists and influencers are also promoting TakeShelter through social media and word of mouth, Schiffmann said.

More than 100 families displaced by the earthquake have already found shelter through the website, which has been translated to English, Turkish and Arabic, according to Schiffmann.

"We've taken great care to design the site to be intuitive, because we understand that our users are often stressed, in a new location, and in a rush," said Schiffmann, who a year ago created Ukraine Take Shelter following the Russian invasion of it's neighbor. That website has connected 100,000 Ukrainian refugees with hosts around the world, according to Schiffmann.

Survivors shelter under trees, 'lucky ones' have tents

Images of the earthquake's aftermath in Syria and Turkey are imprinted on Mouaz Moustafa's mind.

The Syrian American humanitarian aid worker has see dead bodies, children living under trees, mourning families struggling to stay alive in freezing temperatures and streets crowded with survivors, now homeless with nowhere to go.

"Millions are still in the streets and they will die in the cold if they have no shelter," he said. "The lucky ones have a tent, even if it's a terrible tent. If they at least have a tarp, they're lucky."

Moustafa launched the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF) in 2011 to help Syrians displaced by civil war find housing, education and medicine. Now the group has partnered with InternetActivism to start TakeShelter, connecting earthquake survivors without shelter with hosts through the website.

"The partnership means we are able to help shelter Syrians that have been devastated by 12 years of war crimes and now the worst natural disaster in Syria's and Turkey's history," Moustafa said. "Avi and InternetActivism working with SETF can help us take advantage of technology to help people the world has left on their own."

When combining a digital platform where anyone can sign up and a crisis involving compromised people in desperate situations, there is always a safety risk.

International organizations such as the UN Refugee Agency have warned that refugees and other forcibly displaced people are "an easy target for traffickers, who prey on the precariousness of their situation to exploit them."

To mitigate the risk and maintain the safety of the website and displaced people who use it, hosts undergo mandatory identity verification checks by taking a live photo of their government ID, which moderators then cross check against a live photo of their face.

TakeShelter includes warnings on each listing to guide refugees on how to safely research a host on social media, alert family and friends on who they're staying with and how to recognize possible red flags. The site also provides local emergency numbers as well as the UN Refugee Agency hotline for immediate help.

"Avi and InternetActivism has a great track record for safety and we at SETF are ensuring that anyone who wants to host presents the required documents," Moustafa said. "Our teams on the ground are available to ensure follow up if there are any issues."

A team of moderators regularly review each listing and report malicious users to local authorities. Users on the site can also report listings.

'Many won't survive even another day'

As a Jewish person whose grandmother survived the holocaust thanks to a family who secretly gave her shelter, Schiffmann understands the long term impact of sheltering the vulnerable.

"When I see lives being saved through our work, I like to think that it enables future generations to live on," he said. "When people have safe shelter, they can focus on repairing their lives, getting new jobs, settling into new locations, enrolling their kids in school. I hope TakeShelter will allow people to live full lives that they might otherwise not have had."

His quest to find ways to bridge humanitarian aid with technology in the aftermath of disasters like the earthquake is what led him to meeting his InternetActivism cofounders on social media. All five of them took a break from their universities to develop the nonprofit, which they launched in 2022.

"Our hope is that our work serves as a blueprint showcasing that anyone with a laptop and an internet connection can create massive positive impact for their community. All you need to do is think creatively," said Sinha, the TakeShelter software engineer.

The group's goal is to build a suite of humanitarian tools -- including TakeShelter -- that are instantly ready when crisis strikes, rather than developing tools from scratch every time.

Although many people have moved on from news of the earthquake, the InternetActivism team says they will not slow down efforts to get as many survivors off the streets as soon as possible.

For those displaced by the earthquake, the first and most critical step in their arduous journey towards healing is simply staying alive. Without enough food, proper winter clothing and safe shelter, every cold night they survive is deemed a miracle.

In Syria especially, where access to aid is severely limited and other political dangers threaten the everyday lives of citizens, "safety is a low bar," according to Moustafa.

"People in Syria are used to barrel bombs, chemical weapons attacks, heavy artillery, shelling, Russian bombardment, ISIS, the list goes on about how vulnerable these displaced people are," he said.

After witnessing repeated catastrophes in Syria, from airstrikes to starving children and the psychological ramifications of tragedies, Moustafa dreams of a world where people stop forgetting his country,

"They haven't just survived the worst humanitarian disaster in their country's history, they've been suffering war crimes and have been failed by the international community over and over again," he said. "At the very least, we need to provide them the humanitarian aid to help them survive, when many won't survive even another day."

