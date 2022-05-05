 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Horrified by the surge of anti-Asian violence, she's giving her community tools to protect themselves

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, attacks on Asian Americans have surged across the country. In the first half of 2021, New York City alone saw a 395% increase over the previous year in reported anti-Asian hate crimes.

Michelle Tran, a Chinese and Vietnamese American medical student living in the city, was horrified by this spike in violence and wanted to do something to help her community.

"As an Asian American female, I've seen that we can be targeted for what we look like," Tran said. "My friends started getting spit on and yelled slurs and being called, 'Chinese Virus.'"

Tran co-founded Soar Over Hate, a nonprofit that works to support and protect the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities in New York and San Francisco.

"I started to realize that many people don't know where to get resources or don't have the money to purchase a personal alarm," she said.

Since March 2021, Tran says the organization has handed out more than 25,000 personal protective devices. They prioritized the most vulnerable, such as essential workers, the elderly, women and low-income Asian Americans.

Often at the nonprofit's distribution events, hundreds of AAPI community members line up to receive a personal safety device. At its recent event at Yu and Me Books in NYC's Chinatown, about 1,000 women waited over an hour in the cold to get a handheld device for protection.

"It was simultaneously heartbreaking, but also motivating to see so many people come out," Tran said. "I think it highlighted the need and the fears that many folks, like me, are experiencing right now."

Soar Over Hate also hosts self-defense classes for Asian women and femmes. The group held a recent self-defense class just a few weeks after the killing of Christina Yuna Lee in Manhattan.

"After this intense media coverage of Asian American women being attacked and humiliated and beaten up, we really wanted to recover our sense of power and strength," Tran said.

The self-defense classes teach women about situational awareness and how to deescalate or escape an attack.

To help address the trauma individuals are experiencing, the nonprofit offers culturally competent therapy for victims of anti-Asian hate and their family members, as well as need-based scholarships for AAPI youth.

With the ongoing need, Soar Over Hate hopes to expand to more cities around the US.

Tran says she has one hope for her work moving forward: to help save lives.

"I hope that people that receive our personal safety devices or attend our self-defense classes leave feeling more empowered to fight back," she said. "And if ever there was a scenario to arise, they would know how to protect themselves and leave unscathed."

