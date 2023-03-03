Here's what the judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh said

Weather Alert

Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well. Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

WHEN...Until further notice.

IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS... At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.0 feet. Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 14.1 feet. Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet Sunday morning. Flood stage is 11.0 feet.