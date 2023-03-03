Here's what the judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh said

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 11.4 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Additional local roads begin to flood.  Water levels becoming
dangerous as property damage may begin and a few evacuations may
be necessary.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Here's what the judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh said

  • 0

In a remarkable courtroom moment, the judge in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial spoke in stark and personal terms ahead of the disgraced lawyer's sentencing Friday for the murders of his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman said he'd met many times in court and socially with Murdaugh, whose family was prominent for decades in the region's legal community.

Here's how Newman addressed Murdaugh before sentencing him to life in prison:

"This is one of the most troubling cases for the judge, the state, the defense, the media coverage throughout the nation," Newman said. "You have a wife who has been murdered. A son who has been savagely murdered. A lawyer, a person from the respected family who has controlled justice in this community for over a century, a person whose grandfather hang at the back of the courthouse who I had to have ordered removed in order to ensure that a fair trial was had by both the state and the defense.

"And I have sat through the trial, and not only sat through the trial but as the presiding judge of the state grand jury and sat through and participated in the issuance of the search warrants of various sorts, bond hearings and have had to consider many things. We have this case, and I am also assigned to preside over 99 others at least, 99 others. And the testimony has come up regarding those other cases. I will not make any comment with regard to any other pending matter as I have been assigned those cases as well.

"It is also particularly troubling, Mr. Murdaugh, because as a member of the legal community, you have practiced before me, and we have seen each other at various occasions throughout the years, and it was especially heartbreaking for me to see you go in the media as a grieving father who lost a wife and son to being a person who was indicted to the person who killed them, and then you have engaged in duplicitous conduct here in the courtroom, here on the witness stand, and as established by the testimony throughout the time leading from the time of the indictment and prior to the time of the indictment to this point in time, certainly you have no obligation to say anything other than saying not guilty.

"Obviously, as appeals are probably expected or absolutely expected, I would not expect a confession of any kind. In fact, as I have presided over murder cases over the past 22 years, I have yet to find a defendant who could go there, who could go back to that moment in time when they decided to pull the trigger or otherwise murder someone. I have not been able to get anyone, any defendant, even those who have confessed to being guilty to go back to explain to me what happened at that moment in time when they opted to pull the trigger, when they opted to commit the most heinous crime known to man.

"In this case, it qualifies under our death penalty statue based on the statutory aggravating circumstances of two or more people being murdered by the defendant by one act or pursuant to one scheme or one course of conduct. I don't question at all the decision of the state not to pursue the death penalty. But as I sit here in the courtroom and look around at the many portraits of judges and other court officials and reflect on the fact that over the past century, your family, including you, have been prosecuting people in this courtroom and many have received the death penalty, probably for lesser conduct. Remind me of the expression that you gave on the witness stand. Oh, what tangled web we weave. What did you mean by that?"

"I meant that when I lied, I continued to lie," Murdaugh replied.

"And the question is when will it end? When will it end? And it has ended already for the jury, because they've concluded that you continue to lie and lied throughout your testimony. And perhaps with the throng of people here they have perhaps all believe or 80% or 99% believe that you lie now when your statement of denial to the court. Perhaps you believe it does not matter that there is nothing that can mitigate a sentence given the crime, crimes that were committed.

"A notice of alibi was filed in this case by council in November, and we conducted a pretrial hearing in which you claim to have been someplace else at the time of the crime, and then when you were placed at the scene of the crime in the last minutes or days, you switched courses and admitted to being there. And then that necessitated more, and now you have an opportunity to make your final appeal as an ex-lawyer. It is really surprising that you are waiving this right at this time. And if you opt to do so, it is up to you. You are not compelled to do so, but you have the opportunity to do so," Newman explained.

"I will tell you again, that I respect this court. I am innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son paw-paw," Murdaugh insisted.

"And it might not have been you," Newman replied. "It might have been the monster that you have become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills, and maybe you become another person. I have seen that before. The person standing before me is not the person who committed the crime, though it is the same individual. We'll leave it at that. Before announcing sentence on these cases with regard to all of the other pending cases, are any of them here? I believe some of them are, and have been in Buford and other places.

"We may have worn out our welcome here. And I will thank all of the sheriff's office, and I know that Mr. Harpootlian has sacrificed many, many things, and to have the attorney general here, Mr. Alan Wilson, to be here along with everyone else, it has been quite a sacrifice, but there are other victims whose cases deserve to be heard.

"And this case has jumped on some of those other cases, perhaps jumped it because of the case assaulting the integrity of the judicial integrity of our state, and even in this trial, law enforcement have been maligned for the past five or six weeks by one who had access to the wheels of justice to be able to deflect the investigation and as the evidence has pointed out in this case, looming storm that Mr. Waters talked about.

"I can just imagine on that day June 7th when a lawyer is confronted and confesses to having stolen over half a million dollars from a client, and he has a tagger like Mark Tinsley on his tail pursuing the death of Mallory Beach and having a father for the most part on his deathbed, I can imagine, or I can't really imagine, but I know that it had to be quite a bit going through your mind on that day. But amazingly to have you come to testify that it was just another ordinary day that my wife and son and I were just out enjoying life. It is not credible. It is not believable. You can convince yourself about it, but obviously, you have the inability to convince anyone else about that.

"So, if you made any such arguments as a lawyer, you would lose every case about that, and cases that you will not have the opportunity to argue anymore, except perhaps your own as you sit in the Department of Corrections.

"Anything further?" the judge asked.

"No, sir," Murdaugh replied.

"All right. Mr. Murdaugh, I sentence you to the state Department of Corrections on each of the murder indictments in the murder of your wife Maggie Murdaugh. I sentence you for the term of your natural life. For the murder of Paul Murdaugh, whom you probably loved so much, I sentence you to prison for murdering him for the rest of your natural life. Those sentences will run consecutive. Under the statute involving a crime where there is no other involving indictment of other crimes, you are remanded to the Department of Corrections. And officers may carry forth on the imposition."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.