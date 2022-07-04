 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

He ate how many? Hot dog champ does it again

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut won his record-extending 15th Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, devouring an astounding 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Monday.

Chestnut has won the long-running Independence Day contest seven consecutive times and 15 of the last 16 years.

He put away 15 and a half more hot dogs than his closest competitor, Geoffrey Esper, but came up well short of his own personal record of 76 set last year.

Chestnut was eating through injury after arriving on crutches with his right foot in a cast, though he told CNN affiliate WCBS on Friday he felt better than he looked.

In the women's contest, Miki Sudo won her eighth championship, slamming 40 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Sudo has now won eight of the last nine women's titles after missing last year's competition while pregnant.

The 2022 edition made a return to the Nathan's Famous location on Surf Avenue on Coney Island, New York, for the first time since 2019. Covid-19 concerns led to the competition being relocated the past two years.

According to Nathan's, legend has it that the first contest of its kind was held July 4, 1916, as four immigrants competed to show how patriotic they were.

The-CNN-Wire

