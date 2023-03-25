Hard Rock Lake Tahoe shooting leaves 1 person dead

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.


.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe shooting leaves 1 person dead

  • 0

A 32-year-old man has died following a shooting at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, located in Stateline, Nevada, on Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the hotel at 8:08 a.m. local time following reports of an active shooter and the first deputy arrived three minutes later, according to the sheriff's office.

A mutual aid request was automatically made at the same time to South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the El Dorado County, California, Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said they found one male victim inside the building with a gunshot wound to his head at the Center bar.

The victim, identified as Omar Reyes Garcia, was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Authorities arrested two people in connection to the shooting after getting a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, was arrested for open murder by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Highway 50, and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26, was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Both have been booked into the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office jail in South Lake, California, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Information on upcoming court appearances or possible legal representation for either person was not available Saturday afternoon.

"I would like to thank all of the agencies that responded to assist the DCSO," Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said in a statement. "Our partnerships with the surrounding jurisdictions continue to be remarkable. I would also like to the Hard Rock Casino for their quick response and support."

In a statement, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe offered its condolences and thanked law enforcement for their response.

"The team at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe is devastated and our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the victim," the statement read. "We are extremely grateful to our security team and local law enforcement for their swift action to apprehend the suspect within minutes of this occurrence ensuring the safety of all of our team members and guests. Grief counselors are on site, and we'd like to request any follow up questions be directed to Douglas County Police Department as this is an active investigation."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.