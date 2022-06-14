Group allegedly affiliated with Patriot Front had protective gear, detailed operational plans, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Group allegedly affiliated with Patriot Front had protective gear, detailed operational plans, police say

  • 0

The people believed to be affiliated with White nationalist group Patriot Front arrested in Idaho over the weekend appear to have been well-prepared with detailed plans and protective gear to "antagonize and cause disorder" at the Coeur d'Alene Pride event on Saturday, according to a new court filing.

Among the items seized in the arrests of 31 men who piled into a U-Haul box truck, were documents taken from the group leader, Thomas Rousseau, outlining the hate group's moral intentions, and an operational plan, as detailed in an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday in Kootenai County District Court.

"(One) document was typed and discussed the group being there to raise a voice against the moral depravity which permits events such as this to take place," writes Coeur d'Alene Police Officer Alan Gilbert. "There was also a typed organizational document outlining call locations, primary checkpoints, drill times, prep times and observation windows. There were also GPS coordinates for a drop point with two backup plans."

According to Gilbert's probable cause declaration, the group's plan was intended to "antagonize and cause disorder" and outlines an exit strategy to be implemented "once an appropriate amount of time and confrontational dynamic has been established."

Only two men questioned by police openly admitted to being part of the Patriot Front, an officer stated.

Items taken into evidence from the box truck and one other vehicle believed to be associated with the group included "fashioned metal shields, flags on abnormally long metal poles and voice amplification type devices," according to the affidavit. A smoke bomb/grenade was also recovered.

In addition to being dressed similarly in khaki cargo pants, navy blue T-shirts adorned with Patriot Front patches, and face masks, hats, and sunglasses, several of the men tucked "a hard plastic type insert, inside the hat, similar to a hard hat worn by constructions workers," the declaration states. Several men wore plastic shin guards and other protective gear and others carried tactical medical kits, radios, and cameras and digital recording devices on their persons.

"The adorned equipment was similar in nature to our law enforcement riot control equipment utilized when we are anticipating a physical altercation," Gilbert writes in the court document.

CNN has reached out to the Patriot Front and people believed to be associated with Rousseau but has not heard back. CNN has also not been able to identify legal representation for Rousseau at this time.

The men were released after posting bail, online court records and inmate rosters show, and are due back in court at a later date. Most are from out of state, including Rousseau, who is from Texas, according to the affidavit.

His next court date has been scheduled for August 1, according to online court records.

Group split from another after Charlottesville rally

The Patriot Front believes their White ancestors conquered America and "bequeathed it to them," according to the Anti-Defamation League. Members espouse fascist and anti-Semitic beliefs, which they spread through propaganda campaigns, the ADL says.

The Texas-based group was formed following the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when members of the White supremacist group, Vanguard America, split off to form their own organization, the ADL says.

The 31 men were arrested after someone saw them gathering near a Pride parade and called 911 to report a group dressed like a "little army" getting into a moving truck.

The group was headed to a Pride in the Park event at Coeur d'Alene City Park, police have said. The event included a Pride walk and performances by local musicians, dancers and drag artists.

Local and state police were plentiful and on high alert Saturday because they wanted "to make sure this event went off safely," Mayor Jim Hammond told CNN's New Day on Monday.

