Grandson of White homeowner who shot a Black teen who rang his doorbell said he 'wasn't shocked' by the news. His brother has a different take

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Howard, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RH values will also drop to around 30 percent which will create elevated fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&