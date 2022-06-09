Grand Rapids officer charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Patrick Lyoya, prosecutor says

Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr was charged Thursday with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 26-year-old Black man, Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head during a struggle after an April traffic stop, a Michigan prosecutor said.
Lyoya was shot to death on April 4 by an officer trying to arrest him after a traffic stop in a case that has drawn national attention. Lyoya's final moments were captured in multiple videos later released to the public.
In May, the prosecutor reviewing the case, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker, announced he was seeking guidance from outside experts before deciding whether to charge the officer.
The city of Grand Rapids placed the officer on paid leave and suspended his police powers after the shooting.
Lyoya was pulled over by Schurr for an allegedly unregistered license plate. Lyoya got out of the car and ran. He resisted Schurr's attempt to arrest him, and the officer shot him while the two were on the ground as Schurr wrestled for control of Lyoya.
Lyoya had three outstanding warrants at the time he fled Schurr, and an autopsy revealed his blood-alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.