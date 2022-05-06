 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Governor signs bill criminalizing mail-in abortion drugs

Governor signs bill criminalizing mail-in abortion drugs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, seen here at the state Capitol, signed into law a measure that dictates abortion-inducing drugs "may be provided only by a qualified physician," and not through the mail.

 Mark Zaleski/AP/FIle

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday criminalizing abortion-inducing drugs that are provided via mail.

The measure, known as HB2416, establishes criminal penalties for offenders, but would not apply to the patient who was provided the abortion drugs.

The legislation sets strict parameters around abortion-inducing drugs. The drugs "may be provided only by a qualified physician," the bill says, stipulating also that a "manufacturer, supplier, pharmacy, physician, qualified physician, or other person may not provide an abortion-inducing drug via courier, delivery, or mail service."

The bill also lays out other limitations including: the patient must be examined in-person, the doctor must "inform the patient that the patient may see the remains of the unborn child in the process of completing the abortion," the physician must schedule a follow-up appointment within two weeks, and none of the abortion-inducing drugs can be provided on elementary, secondary, or post-secondary school facilities.

"An individual who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly violates this bill commits a Class E felony and, upon conviction, will be fined an amount not to exceed $50,000, be imprisoned for a term not to exceed 20 years, or both," the bill sets forth, noting a criminal penalty will not be leveled against the patient.

Tennessee is one of several states with "trigger laws" that could go into effect if the Supreme Court ruling known as Roe v. Wade is overturned.

State law contains a provision that would prohibit all abortions except those that would prevent the death of the mother and would go into effect 30 days after the Roe ruling is struck down. Medical providers could be charged with a felony for violating the law.

