Georgia mother who alleges baby was decapitated during delivery files lawsuit

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest, and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High moisture content in combination with the potential for a narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of 1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches are possible in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&