Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gabby Petito's mother files wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate

Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, has taken legal action against the estate of Brian Laundrie, by filing a complaint in Sarasota County Friday, in which she asks for monetary compensation for the "wrongful death" of her daughter.

According to the lawsuit, Petito and Laundrie, who had been her fiancé, left New York in July to take a cross-country trip, during which Petito hoped to become a travel influencer by documenting the details of their journey on social media. Petito was in constant contact with her parents and sibling during the trip, the suit said, and their last communication with them was on August 27.

Petito's remains were found in Teton County, Wyoming, in September, a little more than a week after her family reported her missing. The 22-year-old woman died by strangulation, the coroner ruled. Laundrie returned to the couple's home on September 1 by himself, left again roughly two weeks later and disappeared.

Laundrie's remains were later found in a Florida nature preserve and a medical examiner ruled he died by suicide. Nearby, authorities found a notebook in which they said Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death.

"As a direct and proximate consequence of Brian Laundrie's tortious conduct, Nichole Schmidt and Joseph Petito incurred funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and have suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort," the suit said.

Schmidt is asking for a trial by jury, and although the lawsuit does not list a specific monetary amount, it does ask for "damages which exceed $30,000."

The Laundrie family's attorney downplayed the suit in an email to CNN on Saturday.

"The filing of the wrongful death lawsuit by the Petito family was fully expected. This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows, which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby's death as indicated by the FBI," Steven P. Bertolino, an attorney who represents the Laundrie family, told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Schmidt's attorney but did not hear back Saturday.

Petito's family also has filed a lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, alleging they knew their son Brian murdered Gabby Petito and were working to help him flee the country, CNN previously reported. In an email in response to the earlier lawsuit, Bertolino said he was confident the case would be dismissed.

