Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former professional wrestling star 'Sunny' was arrested in a fatal DUI

  • 0

Tamara Lynn Sytch -- a former pro wrestling star who performed under the name 'Sunny' -- was arrested Friday and charged with causing the death of a motorist during in a traffic crash last month in Ormond Beach, Florida, police said.

The motorist died after Sytch's vehicle failed to stop during a traffic signal and crashed into a car, which then hit a third vehicle in front of it, Ormond Beach Police previously said in a news release.

At the time, Sytch was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment and released after authorities obtained a sample of her blood for their investigation, police said.

Sytch, 49, was found to have about three-and-a-half times the lawful blood-alcohol limit in her system at the time of the crash, police said this week.

She has been charged with one court of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, police said.

Sytch was taken to jail on Friday and her bond was set at $227,500, police said. Jail records show she was released Saturday afternoon.

CNN was not able to reach an attorney for Sytch Saturday for comment.

As Sunny, Sytch is often cited as the "original WWE Diva," gaining popularity not for wrestling in the ring, but for villainous performances as the storyline manager of other wrestlers.

Her career spanned several decades and she is one of the "most popular females to ever set foot in the ring," the WWE said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Laura James contributed to this report.