Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket

Weather Alert

...NEAR TO BELOW ZERO WIND CHILLS TONIGHT TO EARLY MORNING... Overnight lows tonight will range from 8 to 15 degrees across central Indiana with moderate winds expected. This will lead to wind chills dropping to near and below zero degrees overnight and lasting until shortly after sunrise. Wind chill values could drop as low as -5. Bundle up and wear a hat and gloves if you are outside to prevent the threat of frostbite and hypothermia.