Florida teen sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 13-year old classmate

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.




...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Florida teen sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 13-year old classmate

  

A judge sentenced Aiden Fucci -- the Florida teenager convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing a 13-year-old over 100 times in 2021 -- to life in prison on Friday.

Fucci, 16, entered his guilty plea in February 2023 at a hearing intended to get jury selection for his trial underway, according to CNN's previous reporting. Fucci was 14 years old when he brutally killed classmate Tristyn Bailey in the woods in St. Johns' County in northeastern Florida. He was charged as an adult.

During Friday's sentencing, Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith said he took into account several factors when making his decision, including Fucci's young age, the "heightened level" of premeditation, and that he was the "sole participant" who was not pressured by anyone to commit the "devastating crime." He noted that Fucci was considered of "average maturity" by his peers and that he understood the consequences of his actions.

Bailey "suffered a painful and horrifying death from someone she trusted," said Smith before announcing the sentence Friday.

He described the victim as an "energetic, happy child."

"The loss which you have clearly suffered is unimaginable," the judge said to Bailey's family and friends. "Sometimes family members hope or expect that whatever the sentence is, that somehow or another that's going to heal or provide closure."

"I cannot provide a closure to this," he went on. "It may close a chapter, but ... I cannot bring her back."

"You still have a lot of healing to do," the judge said to tearful loved ones. "Her spirit lives on through each and every one of you."

Fucci will have 30 days to appeal the sentence if he intends to do so, the judge said.

Bailey's body was found on May 9, 2021, after her family had reported her missing earlier that day. She had been stabbed 114 times and sustained 49 defensive wounds to her head, hands, and arms, according to the state attorney.

The prosecutor said that Fucci had told witnesses that he intended to stab someone to death in the woods. Additionally, Fucci's DNA was found on Bailey's body, according to CNN's previous reporting.

At Friday's sentencing, the judge noted that while Fucci showed some potential for rehabilitation, the crime was "extraordinary."

"His behavior was so unusual compared to individuals his age that there is a poor prognosis for rehabilitation," he said.

He called the case the "most difficult and shocking case" that St. Johns County had encountered. Smith added that the crime was especially troubling because it had "no motive."

"This was not done out of greed, it was not done in retaliation, retribution, or revenge, it was not a crime of passion, it was not a crime that was committed because he felt rejected by her. It was not done in a fit of uncontrollable anger. There was no reason. There was no purpose," he went on. "It was done for no other reason than to satisfy this defendant's internal desire to feel what it was like to kill someone."

