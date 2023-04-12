 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

Florida death row inmate Louis Gaskin executed for 1989 murders

  • 0

A man on death row in Florida for the 1989 killing of a couple was executed Wednesday evening, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Louis Gaskin was sentenced to death in 1990 for the fatal shooting of Robert Sturmfels, 56, and Georgette Sturmfels, 55, on December 20,1989, according to court documents.

Gov. Ron DeSanits signed Gaskin's death warrant March 13, according to the documents, and the state Supreme Court rejected appeals filed by Gaskin since the warrant was signed. The latest denial for a stay of execution was issued by a judge on Tuesday, court documents show.

Jurors recommended the death sentence in a 8-4 vote, which was accepted by the judge, according to court records. Gaskin was also convicted of armed robbery, burglary and an attempted murder committed the same night, according to court documents.

Gaskin's execution comes six weeks after Donald Dillbeck, 59, was put to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, 44, in Tallahassee, and three weeks before the scheduled execution of Darryl B. Barwick for slaying Rebecca Wendt, 24, in 1986 in Panama City, according to CNN affiliate WTXL.

Dillbeck, who died via a lethal injection in February, was the 100th person to be executed by the state of Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, according to the department.

Before Gaskin's execution, there were 298 people on death row in the state, according to the corrections department website.

CNN has reached out to Gaskin's attorney for comment.

