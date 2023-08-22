Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after a power outage

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after a power outage

(CNN) — A power outage overnight at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of more than 200 patients from a building housing neonatal intensive care and OBGYN units, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The outage occurred in a six-story building at White Memorial Hospital, LA City Fire Capt. Cody Weireter told reporters Tuesday morning, calling it a “very large scope emergency.”

Of the 271 patients at the facility, 21 were deemed critical, Weireter said.

It’s unclear if the outage was caused by or related to Hilary, which struck Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm with heavy rain and flooding before weakening to a post-tropical cyclone.

At White Memorial Hospital, “LAFD firefighters and paramedics had to work in a coordinated effort to transport (patients) down the stairs and the stairwells to awaiting ambulances,” Weireter said. Those ambulances will transport the critical patients to nearby hospitals, while firefighters take the remaining, non-critical patients to another facility on the hospital’s campus.

“At this point we are moving as quickly as possible to try and get these patients transported,” Weireter said.

CNN has reached out to the hospital for additional information.

The fire department initially received a call at 11:45 p.m. local time Monday that the building had lost power and its backup generators were not working, the department previously told CNN. Officials responded to assist in the evacuation, with priority given to patients with urgent needs, such as those on ventilators.

