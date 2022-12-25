Fire on board a JetBlue plane forces the evacuation of more than 160 passengers at New York's JFK airport

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&