...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Fiona the hippo set to become a big sister after Cincinnati Zoo announces 'surprise pregnancy'

Fiona the hippo, the Cincinnati Zoo's social media darling, will soon be a big sister -- much to the zoo's surprise.

The zoo announced that Bibi, Fiona's 23-year-old mother, is pregnant.

"Bibi's big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022," the zoo wrote on Twitter.

Fiona became an international celebrity after being born six weeks premature in 2017. Whereas typical hippos are born at around 100 pounds, Fiona was just 29 pounds at birth -- a record-breaking low weight for a hippo -- but managed to survive against all odds. The zoo used social media to share the vulnerable newborn's journey, attracting thousands of visitors who traveled to Cincinnati just to visit the baby hippo. Now a healthy adult, Fiona weighs a formidable 1,300 pounds.

Fiona's father, Henry, died in 2017, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. But in 2021, the zoo welcomed 18-year old male hippo Tucker, who quickly became "enamored" with Bibi, according to a press release.

Despite the couple's obvious romance, the pregnancy came as a surprise for zoo staff: Bibi was on birth control, according to the zoo.

"We weren't planning to welcome a baby this soon, but nature found a way and ignored our calendar," Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care, said in the release.

"Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable," Gorsuch said. "The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time."

Hormonal birth control has previously been used to control the population of invasive hippos in Colombia.

Although the pregnancy was unexpected, zoo staff are still excited to welcome Fiona's younger sibling.

"The hippo team is excited and also nervous," Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo's Africa team, said in the press release.

"As most people know, Bibi's first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn't have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers," Byrd said. "We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi."

Scientists from the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife are already closely monitoring the pregnancy and have started Bibi on hormone supplements, the zoo added.

