 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Feds pressure railroads to review detectors that might have prevented East Palestine derailment

  • 0

The nation's railroads are facing federal pressure to take a closer look at how they use the detectors that investigators say may have been able to prevent the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

The Federal Railroad Administration is issuing a safety advisory Tuesday urging railroads to review the thresholds used on hot bearing detectors "in light of recent derailments," including the Norfolk Southern wreck, where 38 train cars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials, derailed.

Installed along the track, these wayside detectors measure temperatures as trains pass by or over them and issue alerts to crew and dispatchers if temperatures climb above threshold levels. Those thresholds are set by the railroad companies, investigators have said.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report from the East Palestine derailment found detectors registered elevated temperatures twice before a third detector hit a high enough temperature to alert crew members to stop the train.

"Had there been a detector earlier, that derailment may not have occurred," said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy at a news conference last week.

Tuesday's notice says federal railroad investigators have identified four additional derailments since 2021 -- including two more Norfolk Southern trains -- where an overheating bearing was a factor.

The agency's recommendations, which railroads are not required to follow, also urge railroads to review training, inspection and maintenance of the devices and to be especially cautious with trains carrying hazardous materials.

"For trains containing hazardous materials, the potential consequence of a derailment is catastrophic, and allowing a train transporting a hazardous material to continue to operate, without restriction, after an HBD alert is likely not appropriate," the notice read.

The agency said it would also "continue to examine the potential for additional actions within our regulatory authority to ensure the highest level of safety on the Nation's railroads."

CNN has reached out to the railroad industry group the Association of American Railroads for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.