Federal grand jury indicts man on hate crime charges after he allegedly shot 2 Jewish men in Los Angeles in February

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

Muscatatuck River at Vernon.

White River from Centerton southward.

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes and Mount Carmel.

Eel River at Bowling Green.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant, Spencer, and
Ravenswood.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington,
Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day will bring additional
lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding.  Those with interests along area rivers should
maintain a close watch on the forecast over the next 24 hours. The
crest on the Wabash is forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning
with flooding on the Wabash continuing through next week. Most
locations on the upper White are forecast to crest Saturday evening
through Sunday morning, with locations on the lower White cresting
Sunday afternoon through early next week. Flooding on lower portions
of the White is forecast to last through next week. On the East Fork
White the crest could stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 PM EST Friday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EST Friday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Additional local roads begin to flood.  Water levels becoming
dangerous as property damage may begin and a few evacuations may
be necessary.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 6.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Federal grand jury indicts man on hate crime charges after he allegedly shot 2 Jewish men in Los Angeles in February

  • 0

A federal grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of shooting two Jewish men in February with hate crime and firearm offenses, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

The grand jury indicted Jaime Tran, 28, with two hate crime counts for willfully causing bodily injury and attempting to kill his victims and two counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, the indictment states.

Tran is accused of targeting and shooting two Jewish men as they were leaving religious services at separate Los Angeles synagogues in the same predominantly Jewish neighborhood on February 15 and 16. Both men were taken to hospitals after the shootings.

According to a news release from federal prosecutors, Tran's had a history of antisemitic statements, which "escalated and [he] used increasingly violent language" between August 2022 to December 2022. In one case, he repeatedly called and texted a former classmate with hateful messages, one of which said, "Someone is going to kill you, Jew," prosecutors allege. It is unclear whether Tran had been charged previously for the alleged messages.

Prosecutors also stated that if Tran is convicted, they will seek forfeiture of his firearms -- a Kahr Arms pistol and an AK-style Zastava rifle -- as part of his sentence, court documents show.

CNN has reached out to Tran's attorney for comment.

Tran is scheduled to be arraigned on March 9.

According to prosecutors, if Tran is convicted he would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison for each hate crime count. A firearms conviction would bring a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years with a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Tran was taken into federal custody after being arrested by police February 17 in Riverside County, about an hour's drive east of Los Angeles, where he previously resided, authorities said. Detectives found several pieces of evidence, including guns, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Prosecutors did not identify the two victims in the indictment. At the time of the shootings, both were dressed in a manner that visibly identified their Jewish faith as they wore black coats and head coverings, US Attorney Martin Estrada said previously.

The shootings came amid a rise in antisemitic violence nationwide. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks reached a record high in the US in 2021 -- up 34% from 2020.

