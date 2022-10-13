Families of Parkland school massacre victims say justice eludes them

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING...For Red Flag Warning: Noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. For
Fire Weather Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Families of Parkland school massacre victims say justice eludes them

  • 0

Gina Montalto's parents simply clutched hands and cried as it was announced that a Florida jury recommended the Parkland school shooter should not be condemned to death.

Tony Montalto, Gina's father and president of the advocacy group Stand with Parkland, called it "yet another gut punch for so many of us who devastatingly lost our loved ones on that tragic Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."

"Seventeen beautiful lives were cut short, by murder, and the monster that killed them gets to live to see another day," Montalto said in a statement, echoing the sentiments of other stunned family members who bowed or shook their heads in disbelief at the decision.

"While this sentence fails to punish the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law -- it will not stop our mission to effect positive change at a federal, state and local level to prevent school shooting tragedies from shattering other American families."

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to issue the gunman's formal sentence on November 1; she cannot depart from the jury's recommendation of life in prison without parole.

The monthslong trial on the fate of the gunman culminated with the jury finding the aggravating factors presented by state prosecutors did not outweigh the mitigating circumstances, or aspects of the shooter's life and upbringing defense attorneys argued warranted only a life sentence.

"It's pretty unreal that nobody paid attention to the facts of this case, that nobody can remember who the victim is and what they look like," Montalto told reporters Thursday. "I see my beautiful daughter's face around our home, in my dreams. And I miss her very much."

The parents of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was among the 17 people killed in the February 2018 Parkland massacre, said they were "disgusted."

Ilan Alhadeff said his family was "beyond disappointed with the outcome."

Alhadeff and his wife, Lori, questioned the purpose of the death penalty in Florida's legal system if not for the case of a mass school shooter.

"I'm disgusted with our legal system," Alhadeff, visibly angry, said outside court. "I'm disgusted with those jurors."

Vickie Cartwright, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent, said via Twitter mental health professionals will be available at schools to help students and staff impacted by the decision.

