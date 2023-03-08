Events at Rochester, New York, event venue paused while investigation into fatal crowd crush is underway

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Events at Rochester, New York, event venue paused while investigation into fatal crowd crush is underway

  • 0

The Rochester, New York, event venue where two people died during a crowd crush on Sunday night will not be allowed to host events while an investigation is underway, officials said Wednesday.

Two people died and eight were injured during the GloRilla concert at the Main Street Armory when what sounded like gunfire set off chaos, according to people who were there.

The owner of the venue was set to meet with the Rochester Police Department and the head of the city's law department on Wednesday morning about the pending renewal of entertainment license, but did not show up, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said since the owner did not show up, the renewal application for the venue was denied and all events are paused.

"We felt it prudent that we not allow events to continue and risk a repetition or repeat of what happened Sunday," Smith said. "We need to ensure that folks going out to see a concert in Rochester are safe and feel safe."

"Bottom line is -- lives were lost -- we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this is something that is preventable," Smith added.

One individual that attended the concert is still "fighting for her life," according to Smith.

Police on Sunday responded to a report of shots fired at the concert, but there was no evidence of a shooting, they said. The injuries they found appeared "to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots," Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said after the incident.

One of the concertgoers told CNN she was leaving the venue with her sister when she heard what sounded like muffled gunshots outside.

It sounded like they were shooting outside, so everyone started running back in," Atiya Holley said. "Then when everyone tried to exit again, it got crazy."

Rochester police are interviewing concertgoers and security agents, Smith said earlier.

The Main Street Armory has a 5,000-person maximum capacity, according to the city. Investigators are working with fire marshals to help determine the number of concertgoers in relation to the venue's capacity.

