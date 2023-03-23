Ethan Crumbley's parents should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, appellate court says

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter will stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four deaths their son Ethan Crumbley caused in the November 2021 shooting, the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled.
The parents have argued the charges have no legal justification and they should not be held responsible for their son's killings.
A panel of judges for the state's appellate court acknowledged in a written opinion filed Thursday the possible precedent-setting nature of this case holding parents accountable for a child's actions but called the situation unique and unusual.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
