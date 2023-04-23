 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show

An animatronic dragon caught fire at California's Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.

"During the final showing of 'Fantasmic' at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire," Disney officials told CNN in an email. "Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished."

They added all cast members and guests were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island and attractions near the island were cleared of guests due to smoke and wind.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time," the statement went on.

CNN has reached out to Anaheim Fire & Rescue for more information.

"Fantasmic" is a long-running nighttime Disney show at the company's parks in Florida and California. The show features "special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics" and "Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon," according to Disney's website.

