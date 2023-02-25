 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre
Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation into 'cartel-style' mass shooting in California

  • 0

Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the "Goshen Massacre," for a "cartel-style" shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.

A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff's office said.

Additionally, nine search warrants in the Visalia and Goshen areas on known Norteño gang members turned up firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Police also busted an illegal firearms manufacturing operation, which consisted of gang members making and selling untraceable firearms to other gang members.

The sheriff's office noted while warrants were being served in Tulare County, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation simultaneously searched 23 cells of known Norteño and Nuestra Familia gang members in multiple prisons throughout California.

Earlier this month, two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the Goshen shooting. The suspects, identified in charging documents as Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25, are known members of the Norteño gang, the Tulare County sheriff's office said at the time.

Their arrests were part of a multiagency effort called Operation Nightmare, which included searches of several California prisons and 24/7 surveillance of the suspects.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.