Dozens of children and daycare employees taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak

More than two dozen children and daycare employees were sent to local hospitals in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning following a carbon monoxide leak, according to WFMZ.
The station spoke with fire Capt. John Christopher who said every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center located in the 400 block of Wabash Street.
The fire department responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning for an unconscious child, WFMZ said, and found "the monitors on their bags alerted them to carbon monoxide." The alerts sparked and entire evacuation of the facility, "and a massive emergency response," Christopher said, according to WFMZ.
"Twenty-six people total, including children, were taken to four hospitals in the Lehigh Valley," the station said. All appear to be in stable condition, it added.
Genesis Ortega with the mayor's office told CNN in a phone call that the city is looking into the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
