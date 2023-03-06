Dozens detained after a construction vehicle was set ablaze and bricks were thrown at the proposed 'Cop City' police training site in Atlanta, authorities said

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana. Moderate flooding continues along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with
flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash,
White, and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Sunday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Dozens detained after a construction vehicle was set ablaze and bricks were thrown at the proposed 'Cop City' police training site in Atlanta, authorities said

  • 0

At least 35 people were detained after a construction vehicle was set on fire and rocks and bricks thrown at officers Sunday evening as violent protests continued at the sprawling site of a planned police training facility in Atlanta opponents have dubbed "Cop City," authorities said.

Orange flames rose from a construction tractor and at least four other fires burned in and around the fenced site as people in black swarmed on both sides of the barricade before squad cars and armed officers arrived, surveillance videos released by the Atlanta Police Department shows.

"A group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers," the police department said.

The group changed into black clothing, went into the construction area and threw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers, destroying construction equipment "by fire and vandalism," the agency said in a statement. "The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm."

"Appropriate charges" are being coordinated with DeKalb County prosecutors and the Georgia Attorney General's office, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Sunday in a news conference, adding some detained are not from Atlanta and no officers were hurt.

"Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests," the police statement added.

Sunday's scrap follows at least two "clearing operations" -- one in which officers fatally shot a protester -- this year by police at the forested site slated to host the $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement facility. Opponents with the "Stop Cop City" group and others object, saying the project would propagate police militarization and harm the environment.

Atlanta police now will implement a "multi-layered strategy," including "reaction and arrest" as more protests are planned in coming days, it said in its statement, adding it "asks for this week's protests to remain peaceful."

"When you throw commercial-grade fireworks, when you throw Molotov cocktails, large rocks, a number of items at officers, your only intent is to harm, and the charges are going to show that," Schierbaum said.

Some arrested last year at the site were charged with domestic terrorism.

Despite concerns from protesters and some neighbors of the DeKalb County site, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens backs development of the training facility, which is due to include a shooting range, a mock city and a burn building. More than 200 acres around it will be protected greenspace, he has said.

"The city of Atlanta has the most extensive training requirements in the Southeast," Dickens said this year. "Our training includes vital areas like de-escalation training techniques, mental health, community-oriented policing, crisis intervention training, as well as civil rights history education.

"This training needs space, and that's exactly what this training center is going to offer."

