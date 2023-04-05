DOJ reaches tentative $144.5 million settlement with victims of Sutherland Springs church mass shooting

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL FOUNTAIN...TIPPECANOE AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES... At 1056 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brookston to near West Lafayette to 9 miles east of Williamsport, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... West Lafayette, Purdue University, Lafayette and Battle Ground. This includes the following highways... Interstate 65 between mile markers 170 and 184. Interstate 74 between mile markers 8 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for west central Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH